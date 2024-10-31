Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Materion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.

Materion Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.00. 9,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,250. Materion has a 1-year low of $96.08 and a 1-year high of $145.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

