Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Nautilus Biotechnology stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 43,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,739. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $332.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.22. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mary E. Godwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

