Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $192.61 and last traded at $194.27. Approximately 3,782,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 15,528,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $3,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

