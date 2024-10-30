Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 14.7% in October

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at about $137,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. 49,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,755. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

