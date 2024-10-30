Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 328,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

KBWY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,206. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.