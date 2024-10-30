iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.18 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 286304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 445,441 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

