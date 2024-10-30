Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:T opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

