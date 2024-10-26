Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,099.48 ($14.28) and traded as low as GBX 816 ($10.59). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 867.50 ($11.26), with a volume of 21,014 shares trading hands.

Churchill China Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 971.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,096.25. The firm has a market cap of £95.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,221.83, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,211.27%.

Insider Activity at Churchill China

About Churchill China

In other Churchill China news, insider Martin Payne bought 1,000 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 904 ($11.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,737.21). 24.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

