Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CEFC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 3,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645. Commercial National Financial has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

