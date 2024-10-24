Q3 EPS Estimates for Versus Systems Lowered by HC Wainwright

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Versus Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Versus Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VS opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems ( NASDAQ:VS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 255.40% and a negative net margin of 8,703.52%.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

