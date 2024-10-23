Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.95, but opened at $25.34. Rapport Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 12,638 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $380,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

