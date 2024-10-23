Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.0 million-$760.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.5 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.43. 2,816,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,827. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.90. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

