FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $53.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

FSBW stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSBW shares. StockNews.com upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

