Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,519,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,564 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $164,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 21,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 28.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,760. This represents a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.