eXp World Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
eXp World Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. eXp World has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $17.11.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
