William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FibroGen Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $46.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in FibroGen by 734.2% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

