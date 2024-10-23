Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $175.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HRI. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.60.

Shares of HRI opened at $198.72 on Wednesday. Herc has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $202.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.33 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 15,842.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Herc by 27.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the third quarter valued at $3,189,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

