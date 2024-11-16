Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,001,569 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $125,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 241,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,709,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,571 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 580.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 805,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after purchasing an additional 686,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 139,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

