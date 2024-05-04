Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Sells 50,208 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $1,448,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748,416 shares in the company, valued at $50,441,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $311,902.48.

Willdan Group Stock Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $432.43 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.47. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WLDN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Willdan Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Willdan Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Willdan Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.