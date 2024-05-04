Savant Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in HP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HP by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of HP by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.