Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GJUL. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

