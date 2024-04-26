OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.