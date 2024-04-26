J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 754 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $304.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $221.76 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.