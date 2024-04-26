Cwm LLC Buys 13,844 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,872 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,421,000 after buying an additional 3,438,552 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,004,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,652.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,395,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,189 shares of company stock worth $2,664,978. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

