Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
AINC opened at $4.83 on Friday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.90 million.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.