Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Price Performance

AINC opened at $4.83 on Friday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.90 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ashford Company Profile

In other Ashford news, CEO Monty J. Bennett bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $982,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 467,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,444.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 66.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.