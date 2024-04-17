Strs Ohio Has $19.94 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE PNC opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

