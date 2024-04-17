Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,600 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after buying an additional 75,735 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 202.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.