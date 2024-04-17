NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 151.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after purchasing an additional 747,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.