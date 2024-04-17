Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $833,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,012,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,896,000 after purchasing an additional 349,727 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

