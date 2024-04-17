Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 3,967 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOFree Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

