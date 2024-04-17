Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 3,967 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

