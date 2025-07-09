Weaver Consulting Group Has $779,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $786.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

