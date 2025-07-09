Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $24,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,666,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,077 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 850,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 129,106 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,097,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 505,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 99,980.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,109.41. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $623,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,991.68. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

