Mutual Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,942 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.