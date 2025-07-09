Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after acquiring an additional 353,893 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $266,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $330.45 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $336.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.65.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

