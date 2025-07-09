Private Trust Co. NA Buys 980 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 98.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 132,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $38.81.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

