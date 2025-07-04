Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.1%

JKHY stock opened at $181.41 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.62 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.02.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

