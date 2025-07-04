Comparing Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) & Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Movano has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Privia Health Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Movano and Privia Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 1 0 3.00 Privia Health Group 0 1 11 1 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Movano currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,235.26%. Privia Health Group has a consensus target price of $27.77, indicating a potential upside of 25.60%. Given Movano’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Movano is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

This table compares Movano and Privia Health Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano $1.01 million 4.82 -$23.73 million ($4.07) -0.17 Privia Health Group $1.74 billion 1.55 $14.39 million $0.12 184.25

Privia Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Privia Health Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -288.42% -181.30% Privia Health Group 0.87% 2.32% 1.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Movano shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Movano on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

