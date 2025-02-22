State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of H. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $128.91 and a twelve month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on H. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

