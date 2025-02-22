State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.28 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. CWM LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 77.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 127,330 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5,623.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 35,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $65.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,799.30. This represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.