J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,101,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,461 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

