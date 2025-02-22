Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,375 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,790,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,663.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,296.76. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,033.25. This trade represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,184,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,338,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.53.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 26.1 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

