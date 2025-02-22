1,494 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,855. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $135.14 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

