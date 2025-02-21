Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 8,561 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $123.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $123.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.