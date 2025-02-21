Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 22,661 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,661 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $139.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average is $140.78. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $150.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

