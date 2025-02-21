Rational Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,469,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after buying an additional 828,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after buying an additional 301,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after buying an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

Tesla stock opened at $354.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.43. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.73, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

