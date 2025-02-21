iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 599,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,018,000 after purchasing an additional 593,144 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,989,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,079,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $145.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $109.63 and a 12 month high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.