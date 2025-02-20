Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Insperity by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Ellen H. Masterson acquired 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,479. This trade represents a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at $36,812,762.88. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSP

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 99.59%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.