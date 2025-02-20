Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in ARM by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ARM by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ARM by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM stock opened at $154.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.91. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 4.57.

Several brokerages have commented on ARM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

