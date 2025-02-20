Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Lifted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of DFUS opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

