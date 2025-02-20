Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 162,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 190,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Desjardins raised Minera Alamos to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Minera Alamos
Minera Alamos Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Minera Alamos
In other news, Director Doug Ramshaw bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$41,250.00. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Minera Alamos
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.